Motorcyclist, 27, Dies In Crash Up The Street From Northern VA Home

Lifelong Manassas resident Franco Dario Calvi Munoz died on July 4, in a motorcycle crash not far from his home, those who knew him said.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, the 27-year-old was heading into Old Town to meet his family, "when a driver and crashed with him right down the street from his own home." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported an incident around 9 p.m. on the 9000 block of Center Street, in which a motorcyclist collided with an SUV turning left near the intersection with Church Street. Authorities did not identify the motorcyclist.

Franco was adventurous and spent much of his time outside, having an adoration for riding dirt bikes and motorcycles — something he learned at five years old, his obituary says.

He graduated college with a degree in computer engineering, and was being remembered as a "one-of-a-kind human being because he was always kind and respectful to everyone."

"Franco took care of his family and always helped where he could," reads the GoFundMe launched to assist in funeral expenses. "He loved taking his bike out for a ride to D.C whenever it was nice out. Always bringing laughter and joy to wherever he went."

Services were held July 10 and 11, with burial at Manassas City Cemetery.

Services were held July 10 and 11, with burial at Manassas City Cemetery.

