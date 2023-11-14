'Mom Won't Wake Up:' 4-Year-Old Found Near Drugs, In Poor Living Conditions, PWC Police Say

Fire & Rescue personnel forced entry into 26-year-old Gillian Nicolette Singstock's home, to find her awake in her Greenaacre Drive home in Woodbridge, around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, county police said.

There, they found the boy and his mom in poor living conditions, and drugs near the child, who appeared to be unharmed, authorities said.

Singstock was arrested and her child was released to the custody of a guardian. She was charged with felony child neglect and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic. She was being held on $8,000 bond.

