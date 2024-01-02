Mom Of Partially-Clothed Boy Wandering Streets Charged With Child Neglect In Woodbridge: Cops

Oliva Osei's 8-year-old son was walking in the roadway on Minnieville Road near Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, Prince William County police said.

Good Samaritan put the boy in their vehicle and attempted to find his home before reporting the incident to the officers at a nearby business. While checking the area, officers found the child’s home and determined his mom was unaware that her son had left, police said.

The child was assessed by fire and rescue personnel and did not appear to be injured before being released to the custody of known parties, police said.

Following the investigation, Osei was charged with felony child neglect and jailed, police said.

