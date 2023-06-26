Missing, Endangered Woodbridge Man Could Be In Washington DC: Police

Santiago Barnes, of Woodbridge, made concerning statements to loved ones around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25, county police said.

Authorities say he may be in Washington DC. He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

