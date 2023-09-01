Men Carjack Motorcyclist During Arranged Online Sale In Haymarket: Police

Umaid Asif Bhatti, of Nokesville, and John Luis Shackleford, of Manassas, were both being held without bond on carjacking charges in the Thursday, Aug. 31 incident, police in PWC said.

Carjacking – On August 31 at 10:27PM, officers responded to the area of Lightner Rd. and James Madison Hwy. in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a carjacking. The investigation revealed

The victim, an 18-year-old man, arranged an exchange of vehicles with an unknown man via a social media app around 10:30 p.m., authorities said. While in the parking lot near Lightner Road and James Madison Highway in Haymarket, Bhatti and Shackleford arrived.

One of the men got on the victim’s motorcycle and began to drive out of the parking lot. When the victim went to speak with the second suspect who was still inside the vehicle, he brandished a knife and threatened the victim before also driving out of the parking lot, police said.

The victim remained in the area and contacted the police. While investigating the incident, officers located the vehicles and the suspects in the Manassas area where they both were taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

