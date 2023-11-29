New Details Released In Haymarket Death Investigation

Haymarket resident Michael Earl Blaylock died on Monday nearly two weeks after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Lee Highway and Webb Drive in Gainesville, officials announced on Wednesday, though the crash was not to blame or his death.

Police say that shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the intersection, where Blaylock suffered a medical emergency and drove through a red light, striking a 2023 Toyota 4-Runner being driven by a 60-year-old woman.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Blaylock was rushed to an area hospital, where he died on Monday, Nov. 27, according to investigators, who made note that the death resulted from the medical emergency, not injuries sustained in the crash.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.