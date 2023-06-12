Overcast 74°

Mayday 2X: Firefighter Hospitalized In Manassas Townhouse Fire

A firefighter was hospitalized in a massive blaze that ripped through townhomes in Prince William County over the weekend, authorities said.

At the scene. Photo Credit: iaff2598 Instagram
A mayday was called sometime after firefighters responded to the blaze on the 12300 block of Malvern Way in Manassas, after firefighters became trapped in an adjacent townhouse, Sunday afternoon, June 11, firefighters said.

A second mayday was called for members cut off by rapidly deteriorating conditions in another adjoining townhouse. Despite quick suppression efforts, the homes both sustained significant damage.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office and one firefighter was transported to an area hospital. 

Seven adults and seven children were displaced, NBC Washington reports.

