Mayday 2X: Firefighter Hospitalized In Manassas Townhouse Fire

A mayday was called sometime after firefighters responded to the blaze on the 12300 block of Malvern Way in Manassas, after firefighters became trapped in an adjacent townhouse, Sunday afternoon, June 11, firefighters said.

A second mayday was called for members cut off by rapidly deteriorating conditions in another adjoining townhouse. Despite quick suppression efforts, the homes both sustained significant damage.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office and one firefighter was transported to an area hospital.

Seven adults and seven children were displaced, NBC Washington reports.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.