Manassas Native Joseph Gallihugh Dies, 44

Affectionately known to some as Jojo or simply Joe, the Stafford resident was a member of International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 10 since 2001.

Gallihugh is survived by his fiancée, Kelly Simpsonl his dog, Piperl his children, Kyle and Emma; mother and step-father, Mary Lynn and Terry McGaffic; brother, Christopher Gallifrey; and countless other loved ones.

"Joseph was a hard-working, simple man with the biggest heart and an abundance of love for his family," his obituary reads. "He always had a great smile and brought laughter to our hearts."

Visitation is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for Aug. 2 at noon, at All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas.

Click here for Joseph Gallihugh's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.