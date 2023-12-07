Manassas Man Head-Butts Woman Then Kicks Arresting Officers: Cops

Officers responding to reports of a domestic dispute on the 7800 block of Amhertst Dr., in Manassas on Thursday, Dec. 7, around 12:20 a.m., learned Michael Norman Lynch had head-butted then hit a 59-year-old victim during an argument, Prince William County police said.

Lynch physically prevented the victim from leaving the room and, at one point, grabbed her neck, police said. The two separated and the victim left the apartment to contact the police.

Lynch was taken into custody without incident, but while being escorted out of the apartment, he resisted and kicked two officers, police said. After a brief struggle, Lynch was re-secured without further incident.

Minor injuries were reported by the victim and one officer.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Norman LYNCH, was arrested.

He was charged with one count of abduction, one count of strangulation, two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

