Manassas Bank Robber Sought: Police

A 29-year-old man is being sought in a Prince William County bank robbery, authorities said.

Jake Love
Jake Love Photo Credit: Google Maps/Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Jake Love is believed to have demanded money from the teller at the Bank of America on Donegan Drive in Manassas around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, county police said. 

Love fled on foot and was not located, despite search efforts that involved a police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter, authorities said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Love as a suspect, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. 

He is known to frequent the area of Sudley Road and I-66, police said. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police. 

