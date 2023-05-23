Manassas Bank Robber Sought: Police

Jake Love is believed to have demanded money from the teller at the Bank of America on Donegan Drive in Manassas around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, county police said.

Love fled on foot and was not located, despite search efforts that involved a police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter, authorities said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Love as a suspect, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He is known to frequent the area of Sudley Road and I-66, police said. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police.

