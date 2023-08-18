Manassas Army Flight Medic Wins National Award For Sky-High Saves

The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians has awarded SSG Sean Clerkin, of Manassas, with the American Rescue Military Medic of the Year Award.

Here's why.

"Clerkin sets himself apart as a special operations medic, flight medic, and leader," the NAEMT description says. "He has an incredible work ethic, exemplifies servant leadership and demonstrates passion for educating others and pursuing medical knowledge."

In addition to his significant contributions to the Army's Special Operations Aviation Command (ARSOA) flight medic, Clerkin has been deployed twice in the last 12 months for more than 90 days.

During these deployments, Clerkin responded to two urgent casualties in the back of an aircraft, providing "outstanding care despite evasive maneuvering," NAEMT says.

"His expert resuscitation of patients with penetrating abdominal wounds as well as extremity hemorrhage highlights his dedication to the fundamentals of damage control resuscitation, ensuring these wounded service members survived."

Not to mention, Clerkin has three published, peer-reviewed manuscripts in his name.

"As the landscape of military operations evolves, Clerkin is pioneering safe and efficient methods to rescue critically injured patients in an austere Arctic environment," NAEMT said. "He led the initiative for bringing the first unit of fresh whole blood on an ARSOA aircraft north of the Arctic Circle."

