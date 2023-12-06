Man Who Exposed Himself At Potomac Mills Attempted To Disarm Arresting Officer: Police

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the shopping center in Woodbridge early on Tuesday morning to investigate a reported assault.

They got more than they bargained for.

According to police, while inside the shopping center, Bastic confronted other patrons, striking a 25-year-old man before grabbing a 55-year-old woman and holding a boxcutter to her neck.

She was eventually released, at which point investigators say that Bastic ran into the parking lot and mounted a tractor-trailer, where responding officers were able to initially apprehend him.

He wasn't done yet.

While Bastic was being escorted to a police vehicle, officials say that he had a change of heart and began to resist and attempted to remove an officer's weapon from its holster, though his gambit was short lived and he was re-secured without further incident after the failed try.

There was more.

Bastic is further accused of exposing himself to a 34-year-old woman, teen girl, and an 18-year-old man before damaging property at a jewelry repair kiosk before his antics with police.

Officials made note that there was no physical contact during the indecent exposure incident.

Bastic was charged with:

Abduction;

Attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer;

Attempted malicious wounding;

Obstruction of justice;

Assault and battery;

Destruction of property;

Three counts of indecent exposure.

He is being held without bond and his next court date is pending.

