Man Sexually Assaulted Teen For 10 Years In Woodbridge Home: Police

A 64-year-old man was arrested on accusations he raped a girl for about a decade in a northern Virginia home.

Michael Carrillo Custodio.
Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Michael Carrillo Custodio allegedly knew his female victim, police in Prince William County said. The incidents occurred at a home in Woodbridge, police said.

The victim recently reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police.

Custodio was arrested on Tuesday, June 20, and charged with forcible sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, object sexual penetration, and aggravated sexual battery.

He was being held without bond.

