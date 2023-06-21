Man Sexually Assaulted Teen For 10 Years In Woodbridge Home: Police

Michael Carrillo Custodio allegedly knew his female victim, police in Prince William County said. The incidents occurred at a home in Woodbridge, police said.

The victim recently reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police.

Custodio was arrested on Tuesday, June 20, and charged with forcible sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, object sexual penetration, and aggravated sexual battery.

He was being held without bond.

