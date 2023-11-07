Fair 72°

Man Sexually Abused Child Under 12 For Nearly Four Years In Woodbridge: Police

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on accusations he sexually abused a child under the age of 12 for nearly four years, police in Prince William County said.

Cecilia Levine
An investigation that wrapped on Monday, Nov. 6 found that Edgar Meza Diaz assaulted the child between June 2015 and June 2019, at a home in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

Diaz knew the victim, who reported the alleged incidents to a family member, who told police. He was jailed on charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties.

