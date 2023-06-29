Man Robs Woman, 47, At Dusk At Woodbridge Apartment Complex: Police

The victim was walking at the Markhams Grant Apartments, in the 2700 block of Landings Point Lp., in Woodbridge around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, when a man later identified as Tyjuan Deon Bowdry approached her, county police said.

Bowdry demanded the victim’s money and then fled on foot, police said. Bowdry, matching a description of the suspect, was found nearby and arrested, police said.

He was charged with robbery and jailed.

