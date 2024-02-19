Man Posing As Police During Home Invasion Apprehended In Prince William County: Officials

Manassas Park resident Kevin Vincent Brown, 25, has joined cohort Orlin Jasel Carcamo behind bars following his weekend arrest for an armed burglary in the 7400 block of Peppertree Lane in Manassas on Monday, Jan. 29.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on the morning of the home invasion, officials say that officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the home, where three men broke in through an unsecured door and brandished weapons toward their 19-year-old victim.

During the encounter, it is alleged that one of the men implied they were law enforcement officers and prevented the woman from leaving the room before taking a box containing jewelry, cash, and fleeing the home.

Carcamo was arrested days after the burglary.

Brown was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 16, and charged with:

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Abduction;

Burglary while armed;

Burglary;

Impersonating a law enforcement officer;

Grand larceny.

He is being held without bond and his next court date is pending. The third suspect remains at large.

