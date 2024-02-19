Man Fired Shot At Cops, Family Following Domestic Dispute In Gainesville, PWC Police Say

Jessy William Szypulski, 34, is facing multiple charges following an incident that played out near his Gainesville home in the 7800 block of Carrick Drive on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 17, authorities announced.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the home to investigate a report of a domestic dispute with weapons involved, and when they arrived at the scene, they determined Szypulski was armed with a handgun and had gotten into a verbal dispute with family members earlier.

Responding officers spotted Szypulski in the window on an upper floor of the home, and as they were evacuating other family members from the residence - including four children - it is alleged that he fired a round from the home toward the officers and his family.

No injuries were reported.

Szypulski surrendered to police without further incident, he was arrested and charged with:

Four counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer;

Five counts of attempted malicious wounding;

Five counts of brandishing;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Reckless handling.

His next court date is pending and he is being held behind bars without bond.

