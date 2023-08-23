Man Exposing Himself, Making 'Obscene Gestures' Busted By Woodbridge Store Employee: PD

An employee at Gabe's on Richmond Highway saw the man, later identified as Christopher Brown, 32, exposing himself and making obscene gestures around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, Prince William County police said.

Police found Brown a short distance away and detained him. No physical contact occurred between the victim and the accused. He was being held on $3,000 unsecured bond.

