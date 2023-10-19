Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen Housemate In Manassas: Police

Melvin Anthony Castaneda Casoverde inappropriately touched the victim, who was less than 15 years old, between January 2022 and October 2023 in their shared Manassas home, county police said.

The victim recently reported the incidents to a school counselor who contacted the police. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Castaneda Casoverde, who surrendered to authorities on Oct. 18.

He was charged with aggravated sexual battery and attempted aggravated sexual battery.

