Manassas Auto Shop To Provide Catalytic Converter Etching To Prevent Rise Of Recent Thefts

With thefts of catalytic converters out of vehicles spiking across the country as thieves look to make a quick buck - or thousand bucks - a police agency in Virginia has come up with a unique way to help slow them down and curtail the thievery.

This weekend in Prince William County, G&C Tire & Auto Service will be providing free catalytic converter etching for residents who bring their vehicles to their shop on Pump Station Way in Manassas.

The etching will be provided between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Officials noted that only a registered owner can authorize an etching, so one would need to bring a valid driver’s license and current vehicle registration to be eligible.

The special event comes as thousands of catalytic converters are being mined for their rare precious metals, prompting federal authorities to seek a half-billion dollars from thieves in Virginia.

Officials noted that cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle only takes a few minutes using a reciprocating saw. Investigators added that the incidents have most frequently taken place late at night or in the early morning, where auto-body shops, commuter parking lots, and apartment complexes have been targeted.

“Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the region because the demand for, and cost of, the previous metals inside are at an all-time high, and recyclers and scrap yards pay several hundred dollars per converter,” according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

Using acid etching and high-temperature paint to engrave catalytic converters provides a visual deterrent to thieves and could help track the converter back to the vehicle it was stolen, according to police.

Investigators noted that any vehicle can be targeted, but most recently in the region, Ford and Chevrolet full-size passenger vehicles, box trucks, commercial vans, and Toyota Prius vehicles have been targeted.

“The Police Department encourages community members to etch or label catalytic converters - or attend events like the one on (Saturday). The department is also working with local recyclers and scrap yards to obtain information on those who sell catalytic converters to them,” according to the spokesperson.

“Virginia law makes it a Class 6 felony to break, injure, tamper, or remove a catalytic converter. Additionally, a person could be charged with a misdemeanor for breaking, injuring, tampering, or removing any part or parts of any vehicle.”

