Intoxicated Man Assaulted Officers After Refusing Treatment By Paramedics In Manassas: Police

Jose Danilo Portillo did not go down quietly after attacking the people treating him after jumping out of an ambulance on Feb. 15 and being encountered by the police, officials say.

The 32-year-old Woodbridge resident was being treated at approximately 6:15 p.m. late on Thursday afternoon in the 9800 block of Liberia Avenue in Manassas when officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators say that fire and rescue personnel were treating Portillo, who showed signs of impairment, and while inside the ambulance, he refused to cooperate and exited the ambulance, where he was met by members of the department, who attempted to detain him for public intoxication.

Portillo actively resisted his arrest, they said, grabbing an officer before he could be taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Portillo was arrested and charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Obstruction of justice;

Intoxicated in public.

He's being held without bond, and his court date is pending.

