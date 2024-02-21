Intoxicated DC Man Shooting At U-Haul Truck In Manassas Apprehended Following Search: Police

District resident Vinzel Pierce Brown, 30, put on a show for police before being apprehended after firing shots at an unoccupied U-Haul vehicle that was parked in the 8000 block of Sudley Road in Manassas, officials say.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 20, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the report of shots fired, where they found Brown firing at the truck, at which point he attempted to flee - allegedly while intoxicated - in a vehicle before backup arrived to the parking lot, prompting a pursuit on foot.

Police say that a K9 unit and helicopter were called in to search the area for Brown, who eventually relented and and surrendered himself to the police without further incident.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Brown was in possession of drugs, an illegal weapon, and was allegedly under the influence.

Brown was charged with:

Reckless handling of a firearm;

Brandishing;

Obstruction of justice;

Driving under the influence;

Three counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II narcotic;

Possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic;

Possession of a firearm with scheduled narcotics;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of ammunition by aa convicted felon;

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Bond information was unavailable on Wednesday and his next court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.