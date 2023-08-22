Interesting Twist Revealed In I-66 Fatal Pedestrian Crash

A 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was heading west near Exit 6 when it encountered a pedestrian lying in the roadway just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Virginia State Police said.

The Mercury was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, later identified as Robert L. Makie, of Stephens City.

The Mercury remained at the scene, but as it turned out, Makie had been struck by a different car that had fled.

Makie died prior to the encounter with the Mercury, and now, police are searching for the original striking vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7771 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

