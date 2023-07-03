Hotel Shooting: Victim Airlifted, Suspect Held Without Bond In Manassas

Jasmine Cortes has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony following the incident at LaQuinta Inn at 6950 Nova Way in Manassas, around 3:10 a.m. Monday, July 3, police in Prince William County said.

Police say the incident began as an argument in a room at the hotel that escalated. Cortes pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was flown to a nearby hospital and expected to survive, PWC police said.

