Hotel Shooting: Victim Airlifted, Suspect Held Without Bond In Manassas

A 26-year-old woman was being held without bond in connection with a shooting that left a 30-year-old man seriously injured over the weekend in Northern Virginia, police said.

Jasmine Cortes has been charged in the incident at LaQuinta Inn at 6950 Nova Way in Manassas.
Cecilia Levine
Jasmine Cortes has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony following the incident at LaQuinta Inn at 6950 Nova Way in Manassas, around 3:10 a.m. Monday, July 3, police in Prince William County said.

Police say the incident began as an argument in a room at the hotel that escalated. Cortes pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was flown to a nearby hospital and expected to survive, PWC police said.

