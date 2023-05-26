Fair 66°

Hit-Run Driver In Crash That Killed Dad In Woodbridge Wanted By Police, They Say

Authorities have identified the driver who they say caused the crash that left a Virginia dad dead last March.

Jeffrey Holman is wanted in the crash that killed Eric Kuhn, police said.
Cecilia Levine
Jeffrey Wayne Holman, 55, was behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 pickup truck that blew a red light and struck a car stopped at the light around 11:15 p.m. April 29, at the intersection of Old Bridge Drive and Colby Drive in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

Holman continued off the roadway before striking a light pole and coming to rest. Holman fled prior to police arriving at the scene.

His passenger, Eric Kuhn, 30, a member of the Prince William Marina Team was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on May 19, police said.

Holman is being described as a white male, 6’2”, 240 pounds., with brown hair and blue eyes, and a scar on his left arm.

He is wanted for felony hit and run and driving on a revoked license, police said.

