Hit-Run Driver In Crash That Killed Dad In Woodbridge Wanted By Police, They Say

Jeffrey Wayne Holman, 55, was behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 pickup truck that blew a red light and struck a car stopped at the light around 11:15 p.m. April 29, at the intersection of Old Bridge Drive and Colby Drive in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

Holman continued off the roadway before striking a light pole and coming to rest. Holman fled prior to police arriving at the scene.

His passenger, Eric Kuhn, 30, a member of the Prince William Marina Team was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on May 19, police said.

Holman is being described as a white male, 6’2”, 240 pounds., with brown hair and blue eyes, and a scar on his left arm.

He is wanted for felony hit and run and driving on a revoked license, police said.

