Hit-Run Crash Leads To Child Neglect Charges For Manassas Mom Who Left 4 Youngsters Alone: PD

Officers were investigating the hit-and-run crash on Prince William Parkway and W. Longview Drive on Nov. 12, around 8:05 p.m., when they responded to the vehicle owners home and found four children ages 2 to 9, unsupervised, Prince William County police said.

Leslie Carolina Milla was identified as the youngsters' mom, police said. She and the vehicle owner left the children unattended at some point on Nov. 11, police said. Milla is wanted on four counts of child neglect, police said.

