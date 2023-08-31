Hien The Dinh, Serial Sex Assault Suspect, Tried Abducting 12-Year-Old Girls In PWC: Police

Hien The Dinh, of Stafford, as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, was linked to a pair of attempted abductions in May 2022, in Triangle, Prince William County police said.

Dinh was jailed in July 2023 after he was charged with sexually assaulting then trying to abduct a woman in Chantilly, Fairfax County police said.

The incident in Triangle was eerily similar.

A 12-year-old girl was walking to school when a man, identified this week as Dinh, walked by her then started following her around 7:55 a.m. May 10, 2022, on Graham Park Road, county police said.

After a short distance, Dinh grabbed the girl from behind and inappropriately touched her, police said. The girl yelled and tried to separate from him. Eventually, Dinh released the girl and fled on foot towards Ginn Memorial Park.

The victim continued to Graham Park Middle School where she immediately told school personnel who contacted the school resource officer (SRO). While investigating the incident, officers were informed that a second 12-year-old girl had also been assaulted that morning by someone matching the description of the suspect.

The victim of that encounter told police she was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when she saw a man following her. At one point, the suspect, Dinh, approached the victim from behind and inappropriately touched her.

The victim also yelled and began to run from the suspect. When a passing motorist observed the victim running, the good Samaritan stopped their vehicle and gave the victim a ride home. The girl then reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police.

Dinh did not speak to either victim during the two separate encounters. He this week was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of attempted abduction with intent to defile.

