Hell Ride: Manassas Man Who Assaulted 31-Year-Old Woman During Drive Arrested, Cops Say

A Virginia man wanted for assaulting a woman on a hellish ride through Prince William County has been arrested, police said.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Joshua Nicholas Tyler, 26, was driving with the 31-year-old woman when the two began arguing Tuesday night, Dec. 12 on Prince William Parkway, Prince William County police said.

During the encounter, Tyler struck the victim several times before she was able to park the vehicle and contact police. Tyler left on foot before police arrived on scene. 

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Tyler.

Tyler was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 27, PWC police said. 

