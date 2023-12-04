Hairy-Handed Stranger Exposes Himself To Woman After Offering Her A Ride In PWC: Police

Police in Prince William County are attempting to track down a suspicious suspect who gave a 29-year-old woman a ride - and a show - during an early morning incident that was reported on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 3, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to investigate a reported incident that took place in the area of Forestdale Avenue and Fullerton Road involving the woman and man who unsolicitedly offered her a ride.

According to investigators, the woman was walking in the area when the driver of a white sedan pulled up and offered her the ride, to which she voluntarily accepted.

During the ride, police say that she asked to get out, but the driver refused. At one point during the ordeal, it is alleged that the driver exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures before attempting to touch the woman, who asked to get out several times.

The suspect eventually drove the woman home, where she was able to retreat without further incident and the man drove away.

Investigators described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 40s with a thin build, who is bald, though he had hairy hands. He was last seen wearing a green sweater and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police in Prince William County by calling (703) 792-5123.

