Friends Passing Around Handgun Leaves One Dead In Manassas

Daniel Villalobos Marquez, 27, was being held without bond in the death of Jesus Villalobos Hernandez on Saturday evening, July 15, Prince William County police said.

The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in a home on the 8300 block of Scotland Loop in Manassas, police said.

Marquez "neglectfully discharged the handgun, firing a round and striking the victim in the chest," PWCPD said.

Responders provided first aid to the victim before he was taken to an area hospital by fire and rescue personnel, where he later died. No additional injuries reported. A fourth man was also inside the residence at the time of the incident and was not involved.

Marquez was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

