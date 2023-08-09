Fresh Reward Offered For Capture Of Suspect In Fatal PWC Apartment Complex Gunfight: Police

A reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of Jeffrey Donnelly Hampton, 34, of Woodbridge, who is wanted connection to the murder of 25-year-old Michael Hawkins in May, authorities announced.

Police say that at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, Hampton and Hawkins exchanged gunfire during an argument outside the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge.

Hawkins was struck by bullets in his lower body and Hampton fled the scene. He has not been located since being identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting in June.

In response, the Prince William County Police Department is offering an increased $10,000 reward for information after following up on previous leads that proved unsuccessful.

Hampton is wanted for:

Murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting or Hampton’s whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (703) 792-5123.

