Ange Nizigiyimana Swinton prevented a family member under the age of 18 from entering the house on the 1300 block of Rail Stop Drive in Woodbridge for an extended period of time during a fight, Prince William County police said.

Swinton also failed to provide the victim with necessary care, and was treated at a local hospital, police said.

Police did not provide further details and said only that they responded to the call just before 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24. She was being held on $5,000 unsecured bond.

