Felon Attempted To Kick, Bite Officers Intervening During Domestic Dispute In PWC: Police

Members of the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Westgate Apartment complex in the 8000 block of Ashland Avenue over the weekend in Manassas to investigate an incident involving Stafford resident James Russell Bennett II and at least one other person inside the home.

While investigating the domestic incident, police said that they determined the 34-year-old Bennett was wanted for a previous drug-related incident, and he refused to go down easy when officers attempted to take him into custody.

According to police, Bennett actively resisted when they attempted to detain him, and during the subsequent struggle, he kicked at least one officer and attempted to bite another before he was taken down and arrested.

No serious injuries were reported.

Further investigation led to the seizure of of a weapon and drugs on Bennett, who was arrested and charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Obstruction of justice.

He is being held without bond pending his next court date.

