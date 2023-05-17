Family Of Three Dead In PWC Stabbing

Rodney Reams, 67, Sandra Reams, 71, and Nicholas Reams, 38, were found at a home on the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive in Woodbridge around 7:15 a.m., after Rodney called police to report a domestic disturbance, county police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident began with Nicholas fatally stabbing his mother. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thereafter, Rodney and Nicholas continued the fight, resulting in both being fatally injured by a bayonet used in the encounter, police said.

"It is currently believed the son’s fatal injuries were not self-inflicted and were sustained during the altercation with his father," PWC police said. "The father was able to contact police before being transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries."

Nicholas was also taken to a hospital, where he died. The incident was considered domestic in nature and the public is not in danger, police said.

