Family Displaced By House Fire In Prince William County

First responders were called to the 2000 block of Cumberland Drive in Woodbridge at around 3:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, to battle a blaze that was reported, though the family was able to safely escape after being alerted by smoke detectors sounding.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System, crews arrived at the home to find fire and smoke showing from the lower levels, though they were able to quickly knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported, but the home was severely damaged and a building inspector declared it unsafe to be occupied, leaving three adults and a child displaced.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, though it believed to have been accidental in nature.

"Smoke detectors provide the quickest means to alert you to a fire," officials advised. "They allowed the occupants of this incident to safely evacuate the structure without injury. All homes should be equipped with working detectors.

"Smoke detectors should be checked regularly to ensure operational readiness."

