DUI Driver Was Unlicensed In 2 Hit-Run Manassas Crashes: Police

Miguel Angel Urquilla Cordova was turning left from Coverstone Drive onto Aaron Lane in Manassas when he struck the elderly pedestrian just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, county police said.

The pedestrian, who was trying to cross the street, was taken to an area hospital with serious nut non-life threatening injuries, and Urquilla Cordova fled from the initial scene before hitting a 2013 Toyota Camry in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard, authorities said.

Urquilla Cordova then fled on foot before he was found a short distance away and detained without incident. He and two occupants in the Camry were taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, March 18, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Urquilla Cordova, who was released from the hospital prior to warrant service. Attempts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Urquilla Cordova is wanted for 1 counts of felony hit & run, 1 count of maiming while DUI, 1 count of failure to yield to a pedestrian, 1 count of reckless driving, and 1 count of no operator’s license.

