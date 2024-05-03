Jason Carter Lambeth, 46, was operating a 1993 Buick Roadmaster while "under the influence," and failed to yield the right-of-way to a Dodge Ram pickup on Yates Ford Road in Manassas, causing the crash that killed Jessica Randall on April 15, county police said.

Lambeth was arrested on Friday, May 3 and charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter-DUI related, and fail to yield the right-of-way.

Randall was a passenger the roadster Roadmaster at the time of the crash, police said. A pug in the vehicle died at the scene.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.