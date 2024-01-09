Dual-Wielding Felon Busted With Drugs After Dispute At Manassas Hotel, Police Say

Michael Lee Lovelace, 46, was in the parking lot of Candlewood Suites on Balls Ford Road in Manassas on Sunday night when he got into an altercation with a 48-year-old man over an unknown disagreement.

During that argument, Lovelace brandished two firearms before the victim fled the parking lot and contacted police about the dual-wielding man, according to investigators

Lovelace stayed at the scene after the dispute and he was found to be in possession of two guns, ammunition, and suspected drugs when officers from the Prince William County Police Department arrived to arrest him.

Lovelace was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Two counts of transporting a firearm by a convicted felon;

Brandishing;

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug;

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Bond information was unavailable on Tuesday and his next court date is pending.

