Drunken Manassas Wawa Trespasser Assaults Cop: Police

Police responding to the Wawa at 10691 Davidson Pl. in Manassas on reports of a trespasser found Hisham Anthony Chidiac, of Gainesville, around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, June 26, Prince William County police said.

Chidiac was was intoxicated, and when officers tried to detain him, he actively resisted and refused to follow the officer’s commands, PWC county police said.

During the encounter, Chidiac pushed an officer before trying to flee from the store. The officer quickly took him into custody where he continued to resist and was eventually secured without further incident, authorities said.

Minor injuries were reported by the officer. Further investigation revealed Chidiac was in possession of suspected illegal narcotics.

He was charged with assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, and intoxicated in public. A court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.