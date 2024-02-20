Fair 17°

Drunk Man Arrested In Unprovoked Omnibus Attack In Woodbridge: Police

A 34-year-old Alexandria man has been arrested following an unprovoked attack on an Omnibus in Prince William County, police said.

Deybi Ismael Espinoza.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Deybi Ismael Espinoza struck the 26-year-old man multiple times on the bus, before it stopped on Old Bridge Road and Oakwood Drive in Woodbridge Monday, Feb. 19, PWC police said.

Espinoza was found to have been drunk and subsequently arrested without further incident. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Espinoza was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and public intoxication. He was being held without bond.

