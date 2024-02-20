Drunk Man Arrested In Unprovoked Omnibus Attack In Woodbridge: Police

Deybi Ismael Espinoza struck the 26-year-old man multiple times on the bus, before it stopped on Old Bridge Road and Oakwood Drive in Woodbridge Monday, Feb. 19, PWC police said.

Espinoza was found to have been drunk and subsequently arrested without further incident. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Espinoza was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and public intoxication. He was being held without bond.

