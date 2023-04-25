A Few Clouds 60°

SHARE

Driver Bites Officer In Otherwise Routine Traffic Stop: PWC Police

What would've been a routine traffic stop became a painful one for one Prince William County police officer who was bitten by an uncooperative driver.

Fatima Kahn
Fatima Kahn Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

An officer was patrolling near Vint Road and Fitzgerald Way around 10:25 p.m. Monday, April 24 in Bristow, when he noticed a speeding driver, later identified as Fatima Kahn, of Nokesville, his department said.

Kahn eventually began slowing her vehicle, and when the officer made contact with her, she refused to follow his commands — at one point, biting the officer's arm, authorities said.

She continued to disregard commands before she got out of the vehicle and was arrested on charges of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and eluding.

The officer reported minor injuries and Kahn was held on $1,500 bond.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE