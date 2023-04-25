Driver Bites Officer In Otherwise Routine Traffic Stop: PWC Police

An officer was patrolling near Vint Road and Fitzgerald Way around 10:25 p.m. Monday, April 24 in Bristow, when he noticed a speeding driver, later identified as Fatima Kahn, of Nokesville, his department said.

Kahn eventually began slowing her vehicle, and when the officer made contact with her, she refused to follow his commands — at one point, biting the officer's arm, authorities said.

She continued to disregard commands before she got out of the vehicle and was arrested on charges of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and eluding.

The officer reported minor injuries and Kahn was held on $1,500 bond.

