Dad Left 2-Month-Old Alone In Vehicle To Shop At Walmart, Police Say

Good Samaritans called police to report an unattended infant in the car at the Walmart on Worth Avenue in Woodbridge around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Prince William County police said.

Arriving officers found Mirwais Alizada with the two-month-old baby when they arrived, however, an investigatoin found that Alizada and other family members left the child in the car so they could shop, police said. The baby was not harmed.

Alizada, of Woodbridge, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and held on $3,000 unsecured bond.

