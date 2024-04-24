Cruel Woman Dumps Pup With Broken Leg Along Woodbridge Roadway, Police Say

A woman in a black Nissan left the dog along Oakwood Drive and Armada Place in Woodbridge around 4:39 p.m. Sunday, April 21, county police said. A good Samaritan found the dog with a broken leg near a guardrail in the area and called authorities.

The dog, described as a 1 or 2-year-old brown chihuahua mix, was taken to the Animal Services Center for medical treatment. Animal Control.

Now, police are seeking help from the public to identify the dog and obtain information leading up to the dog’s abandonment.

