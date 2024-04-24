A Few Clouds 58°

Cruel Woman Dumps Pup With Broken Leg Along Woodbridge Roadway, Police Say

Police in Prince William County have opened an animal cruelty investigation following the discovery of an injured chihuahua.

A chihuaha with a broken leg was dumped along a Prince William County street, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
A woman in a black Nissan left the dog along Oakwood Drive and Armada Place in Woodbridge around 4:39 p.m. Sunday, April 21, county police said. A good Samaritan found the dog with a broken leg near a guardrail in the area and called authorities.

The dog, described as a 1 or 2-year-old brown chihuahua mix, was taken to the Animal Services Center for medical treatment. Animal Control.

Now, police are seeking help from the public to identify the dog and obtain information leading up to the dog’s abandonment.

