'Concerning Note' Left By Missing Woodbridge Man; Massive Search Under Way

Jaishon Montgomery, 26, was last seen leaving his Plumage Eagle Street home in Woodbridge the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 22, county police said.

A note left by Jaishon was located contained concerning statements, and he was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 27, police noted.

Jaishon is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

He is described as a black male, 5’9”, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

