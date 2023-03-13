Walmart Shoplifter Slips Out Of Handcuffs In PWC, Assaults Arresting Officer, Police Say

A shoplifting suspect in Prince William County made her life a little more difficult when she got into a cantankerous mood when police attempted to apprehend her, police say.

Kelsey Rebekah Hooper-Garcia, 33, of Manassas, got combative and resisted officers after she managed to slip out of handcuffs following a thieving incident at Walmart to kick off the weekend, authorities announced on Monday, March 13.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. on Friday, March 10, officers were called to the Manassas Walmart on Liberia Avenue to investigate a reported shoplifting incident.

The investigation determined that Hooper-Garcia was caught by a store security guard taking unpaid items past the checkout lanes, prompting a call to the Prince William County Police Department.

While responding to the store, officers were able to take Hooper-Garcia into custody after she ignored officers’ commands and attempted to leave the store.

Police say that Hooper-Garcia continued to actively resist after she was cuffed, and she was placed inside a cruiser, where she managed to slip off her restraints and go after the officers.

While attempting to secure her, investigators say that Hooper-Garcia kicked and scratched an officer before ultimately being placed back in custody. The officer reported minor injuries.

Hooper-Garcia was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and petit larceny. Her initial court date is pending and bond was set at $2,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.