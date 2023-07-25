Brittney Fitzgerald Of Manassas Dies, 29

Brittney was being remembered for her love of animals, having volunteered at a local animal rescue organization for years, her obituary says.

"Brittney was a ray of sunshine, she touched everyone’s hearts that knew her. Her beautiful smiling face, her kindness, sweetness, compassion, and willingness to help others will never be forgotten," her obit says.

"Her beautiful soul will live on in us as she towers over us from above. She may be gone from our lives, but never from our hearts."

Visitation is set for Thursday, July 26 at the Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A funeral service will follow.

