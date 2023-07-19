Bristow Man Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old, Police Say

Kabi Raj Bohara, of Bristow, has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault after a 13-year-old victim told a family member that he inappropriately touched them multiple times Sunday evening, July 16, police in Prince William County said.

The victim left the home the following day and reported the incident to a family member who contacted police.

Bohara was arrested on Tuesday, July 18.

