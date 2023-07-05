Bonnie & Clyde: Armed Exxon Station Robbers Wreak Havoc In Manassas, Police Say

Ashley Ivette Elvir Flores, 18, and Axel Median Cano Anaya, 20, both of Manassas, were charged with robbery and destruction of property, and held without bond as of Wednesday, July 5, Prince William County police said.

The pair walked into an Exxon station at 8289 Sudley Road in Manassas, around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, and took items from a cooler, then walked toward an exit, police said.

When an employee confronted the two, one of them brandished a knife towards the employee, then both Anaya and Flores damaged racks of merchandise and fled.

While checking the area, officers found the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde nearby and detained them without incident. No injuries were reported.

