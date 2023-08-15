Beer In The Garden: Brewing Company & Northern VA Farm Team Up For Fall Event

Beer in the Garden is happening next month thanks to a partnership between Ashburns' Lost Rhino Brewing Co. and Reston's The Farm at Halley Rise, which opened in 2022.

A $10 entry fee includes:

Exclusive B﻿eer in the Garden pint glass

F﻿lower bouquet (while supplies last)

L﻿ost Rhino rootbeer (while supplies last)

$﻿5 donation to our non-profit partner, Cornerstones

The Little Miner food truck will be on hand dishing up street tacos, burritos, and more for purchase. Live music will be provided by cover band Hand Painted Swinger.

Beer in the Garden, Sept. 16, noon to 3 p.m.

