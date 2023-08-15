Fair 88°

Beer In The Garden: Brewing Company & Northern VA Farm Team Up For Fall Event

A local farm and brewing company are teaming up to bring a day of drinking, music and fun to northern Virginia.

The Lost Rhino and The Farm at Halley Rise are teaming up.
Cecilia Levine
Beer in the Garden is happening next month thanks to a partnership between Ashburns' Lost Rhino Brewing Co. and Reston's The Farm at Halley Rise, which opened in 2022.

A $10 entry fee includes:

  • Exclusive B﻿eer in the Garden pint glass
  • F﻿lower bouquet (while supplies last)
  • L﻿ost Rhino rootbeer (while supplies last)
  • $﻿5 donation to our non-profit partner, Cornerstones

The Little Miner food truck will be on hand dishing up street tacos, burritos, and more for purchase. Live music will be provided by cover band Hand Painted Swinger.

Beer in the Garden, Sept. 16, noon to 3 p.m.

