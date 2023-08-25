A Few Clouds 95°

SHARE

BB Gun-Wielding Man, Woman Charged In Woodbridge Armed Robbery

A Virginia pair has been charged in an armed robbery.

Cresty Villeda (left) and Adrian Barett Barett
Cresty Villeda (left) and Adrian Barett Barett Photo Credit: Prince William Police Department
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Cresty Villeda, 23, and Adrian Barett Barett, 20, both of Woodbridge, wereeach charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Prince William County police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, made arrangements to meet a female acquaintance on the 14300 block of Westway Lane in Woodbridge the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24, police said.

While the parties were in the apartment building, an unknown man, later identified as Barett, approached the victim and pulled out a firearm before taking his money. 

Villeda and Barett were found and detained by officers without incident. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. While investigating the incident, Barett was found in possession of the firearm which, determined to be a BB gun. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE