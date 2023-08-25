BB Gun-Wielding Man, Woman Charged In Woodbridge Armed Robbery

Cresty Villeda, 23, and Adrian Barett Barett, 20, both of Woodbridge, wereeach charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Prince William County police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, made arrangements to meet a female acquaintance on the 14300 block of Westway Lane in Woodbridge the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24, police said.

While the parties were in the apartment building, an unknown man, later identified as Barett, approached the victim and pulled out a firearm before taking his money.

Villeda and Barett were found and detained by officers without incident. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. While investigating the incident, Barett was found in possession of the firearm which, determined to be a BB gun.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.